The Volunteer Monitor (VM) Program is a joint initiative between ARRL and the FCC to enhance compliance in the Amateur Radio Service.

In January 2021, Volunteer Monitors reported 2,277 hours monitoring the HF frequencies and 2,162 hours monitoring VHF frequencies and above.

The Volunteer Monitor Coordinator issued 11 Advisory Notices. An Advisory Notice is an attempt to resolve rule violation issues informally before FCC intervention:

Operators in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Centralia, Washington; Edmond, Oklahoma; Fontana, California, and Orleans, Massachusetts, received advisories concerning operation outside their license class.

An operator in Thorn Hill, Tennessee, received an advisory concerning interference.

An operator in Ridgely, Tennessee, received an advisory regarding excessive bandwidth.

Operators in Miami, Florida; Friendly, West Virginia; Collinsville, Illinois, and Keansburg, New Jersey, received advisories concerning station ID issues.

An operator in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, received an advisory regarding improper use of a linear amplifier.

ARRL had two meetings in January with FCC Enforcement Bureau personnel. -- Thanks to Riley Hollingsworth, K4ZDH, VM Program Administrator