Janusz Wegrzyn, SP9FIH, has won the 2019 Single-Operator Cass Award. Sponsored by Club Log, DXLab, and the Northern California DX Club, the Cass Awards encourage DXpedition operating excellence by recognizing DXpeditions that work the most unique call signs. This marks Wegrzyn’s third year as the Single-Operator Cass Award winner. As E44WE, he is credited with working 7,518 unique stations during a 14-day DXpedition to Palestine.

The unlimited Cass Award went to the 5K0K team of Petr Bohacek, OK1BOA; Petr Spacil, OK1FCJ; Pavol Halek, OK1CRM; Pavel Novak, OK1GK; Rudolf Sedlak, OK2ZA; Ludek Odehnal, OK2ZC; Karel Odehnal, OK2ZI; David Beran, OK6DJ, and Rob Rey, HK3CW. In 2019, they worked 20,744 unique stations from San Andrés, setting a new record for the Unlimited Cass Award.

Presented annually, the Cass Awards encourage DXpeditions to maximize the number of DXers worked. Award sponsors say that the annual awards “honor the wisdom and spirit of Cass Cassidy, WA6AUD (SK), whose stories in the West Coast DX Bulletin taught a generation of DXers that DX IS!”