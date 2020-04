The 7-CALL Amateur Radio Club (JS1YEY) based in Tokyo is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a special event station, using the call sign 8J17CALL. This is a new call sign prefix. The event will continue until April 21, 2021. The first 7 Call, 7K1AAA, was issued on April 23, 1990, and the last, 7N4XZZ, on June 20, 2003. — Thanks to Satoshi Yamaguchi, 7M4VQJ