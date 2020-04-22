Effective on April 21, Japan radio amateurs have new privileges on 160 and 80 meters. The new allocations are 1800 – 1810, 1825 – 1875, 3575 – 3580, and 3662 – 3680 kHz. ARRL Life Member Kenji Rikitake, JJ1BDX/N6BDX, said the new regime allows Japanese radio amateurs to operate FT8 on 80 meters (3574 ~ 3577 kHz), and on 160 meters (1840 ~ 1843 kHz) as well as WSPR (1836.6 kHz).

On 160 meters, the allocations are:

1800 – 1810: All modes (new assignment)

1810 – 1825: CW only

1825 – 1875 kHz: All modes (as secondary service, new assignment)

1907.5 – 1912.5: CW and data (A1A, F1B, F1D, G1B, and G1D)

On 80 meters, the allocations are:

3500 – 3520: CW (A1A) only

3520 – 3535: CW and data (A1A, F1B, F1D, G1B, and G1D)

3535 – 3575: CW, phone, and image, and data only permitted for making contacts with non-JA amateurs

3575 – 3580: All modes (as secondary service, new assignment)

3599 – 3612: CW, phone, image, and data

3662 – 3680: All modes (as secondary service, new assignment)

3680 – 3687: CW, phone, and image

3702 – 3716, 3745 – 3770, and 3791 – 3805: CW, phone, and image (no data).

Additional details are on the Japan Amateur Radio League (JARL) website. — Thanks to Kenji Rikitake, JJ1BDX/N6BDX