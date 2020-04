Yoshi Shoji, JG7AMD, reports that Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications is about to expand access to 160 meters for radio amateurs and permit SSB on that band. The current 160-meter band in Japan consists of 1810 – 1825 kHz (CW) plus 1907.5 – 1912.5 for CW and data. Japan will allocate 1800 – 1810 kHz and 1825 – 1875 kHz for all amateur radio modes. The effective date has not yet been announced.