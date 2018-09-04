Entrepreneur and electrical engineer Jeri Ellsworth, AI6TK, will be guest speaker at the 12th annual AMSAT/TAPR Banquet during Hamvention, Friday, May 18, at the Kohler Presidential Banquet Center, 4548 Presidential Way, Kettering, Ohio — just south of Dayton.

An American entrepreneur, inventor, and self-taught engineer and computer chip designer, Ellsworth will discuss her innovative ideas and her adventures in Amateur Radio. She gained notice in 2004 for creating a complete Commodore 64 system on a chip housed within a joystick — the C64 Direct-to-TV. That “computer in a joystick” could run 30 video games from the early 1980s, and at peak, sold more than 70,000 units in a single day via QVC.

Ellsworth co-founded CastAR (formerly Technical Illusions) in 2013 and stayed with the company until it closed last summer. In 2016, she earned her Amateur Extra-class license, launching her new adventures into Amateur Radio.

Ellsworth was featured in the January 2017 issue of QST and in YouTube videos from Quartzfest. A social hour gets under way at 6:30, with the buffet dinner served at 7 PM. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service