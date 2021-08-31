ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has the following employment opportunities at ARRL headquarters in Newington, Connecticut. Qualified candidates are invited to email a cover letter and resume to ARRL Human Resources. Visit the ARRL Employment Opportunities page for more information.

Acquisitions Editor

Assistant Marketing Manager

Director of Emergency Management

Director of Information Technology

Lab Engineer EMC/RFI Specialist

Membership Manager

Public Relations & Outreach Manager

Social Media Strategist

ARRL is an equal opportunity employer.