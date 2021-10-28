ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is hiring for these positions at its Headquarters in Newington, Connecticut. Qualified candidates are invited to email their cover letter and resume to ARRL Human Resources. Visit the ARRL Employment Opportunities page for more information.

· Lab Engineer EMC/RFI Specialist

· Administrative Assistant

· Director of Information Technology

· Marketing Communications Associate

· Public Relations & Outreach Manager

· Social Media Strategist

To apply to any of these positions, submit your resume and cover letter by mail, email, or fax to ARRL Human Resources, 225 Main St., Newington, CT 06111. Fax: 860-594-0298. ARRL is an equal opportunity employer.