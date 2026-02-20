The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is looking for qualified applicants for Field Agents in seven Enforcement Bureau (EB) offices across the United States: Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; New Orleans, LA; New York, NY, and Portland, OR. Incumbents will resolve Radio Frequency (RF) interference, educate users, and enforce regulations. The GS levels for this position have been expanded to GS 7, opening the opportunity for new college graduates. One year of work experience is not required for this position. Closing date is March 2, 2026.

From the FCC posting:

Performs and directs fieldwork in matters of importance to communications involving safety of life and property. Serves as a point of contact for FCC licensees including the US Government in matters of fixed and mobile radio direction-finding and interference resolution. Participates in unique enforcement and engineering projects that have regional or national applications.

Operates and understands all technical equipment typically used in the Field including RF spectrum analyzers, field strength meters, RF Field survey meters, and radio receivers. Maintains contacts with and assists other Federal agencies, foreign counterparts, and local law enforcement organizations concerning interaction and utilization of the radio spectrum for both authorized and unauthorized activities.

Initiates Official Notices of Violation, Warnings, Notices of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture, and other orders to radio operators and licensees, to bring unsatisfactory or violative conditions to their attention as a result of monitoring, investigations and inspections. Independently initiates correspondence or other communications with complainants and radio users concerning the enforcement functions of the office and region.

Participates in regional emergency planning meetings, serves as the local expert in emergency communications restoration, participates in FEMA conducted training exercises and is able to serve on ESF-2 task force and deployments as necessary. Participates and assists in planning of Bureau enforcement and compliance workshops for persons associated with the various industries and radio services the Commission regulates.

The Salary is $57,736 to $158,322 per year per year depending on qualifications and experience.

See the official, complete announcement for GS-855-7/9/11/12/13 Electronics Engineer (Field Agent) on USAjobs.gov at www.usajobs.gov/job/857694500.