The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is looking for qualified applicants for Field Agents in five local offices across the United States. From the FCC posting:

The FCC has openings for Field Agents in the following FCC Field Offices: New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles & San Francisco.



Operates and understands all technical equipment typically used in the Field including RF spectrum analyzers, field strength meters, RF Field survey meters, and radio receivers. Maintains contacts with and assists other Federal agencies, foreign counterparts, and local law enforcement organizations concerning interaction and utilization of the radio spectrum for both authorized and unauthorized activities.

Initiates Official Notices of Violation, Warnings, Notices of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture, and other orders to radio operators and licensees, to bring unsatisfactory or violative conditions to their attention as a result of monitoring, investigations and inspections. Independently initiates correspondence or other communications with complainants and radio users concerning the enforcement functions of the office and region.



The Salary is $66,134 - $158,432 per year depending on qualifications and experience. We are looking for degreed Electrical or Electronics Engineers with experience that includes tasks such as tests, measurements, calculations and other similar work involving radio frequency (RF) engineering, broadcast engineering, or telecommunications engineering.

For details see the job postings here:

New York, Boston, Chicago: https://www.usajobs.gov/job/736540500

Los Angeles & San Francisco: https://www.usajobs.gov/job/736547300

