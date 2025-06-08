ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is seeking qualified applicants for several positions at our headquarters in Newington, Connecticut. ARRL is a great place for a ham to work!

Membership Manager



The American Radio Relay League (ARRL) is seeking a dynamic and experienced Membership Manager to lead strategies focused on membership growth, engagement, and retention. This full-time position is based at ARRL Headquarters in Newington, CT, and requires a strong background in marketing and management, along with a solid understanding of membership operations and database systems. The ideal candidate will hold a valid Amateur Radio License and have a proven track record in developing multi-channel campaigns, analyzing member trends, and cultivating stakeholder relationships.

W1AW Operator – Amateur Radio On-Air Opportunity

The American Radio Relay League (ARRL) is seeking a licensed amateur radio operator with on-air experience to join our team as a W1AW Operator in Newington, CT. This onsite role involves operating our W1AW flagship station in accordance with FCC regulations, preparing bulletins, supporting visiting operators, and conducting public tours. Candidates must hold at least an Advanced Class Amateur Radio License and have a minimum of three years on-air experience. Strong technical knowledge, professionalism, and the ability to work independently during second-shift hours (4:00 PM–12:00 AM) are essential.

Technical Editor

ARRL is also seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Technical Editor to contribute to the quality and accuracy of technical content across its flagship publication, QST, and other ARRL materials. This full-time position, also based in Newington, CT, requires an Amateur Radio Extra Class License. Responsibilities include reviewing and editing articles, writing technical features, managing editorial timelines, and collaborating with contributors within the amateur radio community. A background in technical writing or engineering and strong copyediting skills are essential.

These positions are 100% on-site, and there are no remote options. To view the full job descriptions and apply, please visit: www.arrl.org/careers. ARRL is an equal opportunity employer.