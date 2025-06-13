ARRL is looking for some new members of our Newington, Connecticut-based headquarters staff. There are several roles for which we’re seeking qualified candidates. If you’re into amateur radio, ARRL is a tremendous place to work.

The Membership Manager is responsible for leading efforts related to ARRL membership growth, engagement, and retention. This role serves as the primary point of contact for ARRL’s membership database, Personify, and collaborates cross-functionally to support the organization's membership goals.

The Advertising Sales Manager is responsible for driving advertising revenue across ARRL's print and digital platforms, including magazines, media, and sponsorships. This role involves prospecting for new clients and cultivating current relationships, developing targeted advertising products and campaigns, managing ad sales operations, and collaborating cross-functionally with marketing and production teams. The manager also provides regular performance reporting, budgeting, and forecasting to senior leadership, and represents ARRL at amateur radio events.

Other open positions include:

Production Coordinator

Senior RFI Lab Engineer

Among the qualifications for each position is a desire for experienced radio amateurs, individuals who will thrive in a collaborative results-driven environment, and a commitment to advancing ARRL’s mission.

Central Connecticut offers the best of all worlds; vibrant modern urban life, quaint agrarian communities steeped in American history, coastal fun, and all the amenities you’d expect. Plus, you’re a quick drive to the mountains, New York City, or Boston. There’s a thriving local ham community that will welcome you.

Descriptions for each position are listed on the ARRL website at www.arrl.org/careers. If you have amateur radio experience and a desire to work at ARRL, apply for one of the jobs by submitting your resume and cover letter to hr@arrl.org.



ARRL is an equal opportunity employer.