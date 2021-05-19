The Intrepid-DX Group has announced that DXer Johannes Hafkenscheid, 5T5PA, is the recipient of the 2020 Intrepid Spirit Award. Hafkenscheid was very active while living and working in Mauritania throughout 2020.

“This award is to recognize Johannes’s outstanding efforts to activate Mauritania during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the announcement said. We recognize Johannes’s unselfish act to activate this challenging and much-needed entity on behalf of a grateful Global DX Community. During 2020, Johannes made 35,000 contacts from Mauritania among a total of more than 192,500 contacts over the course of his years of activity from there.

“I am very honored and grateful for receiving this award and really appreciate the recognition for all the hard work I put in to put 5T on the map,” Hafkenscheid said. He received the award at the virtual International DX Convention (Visalia) on May 16. The award recognizes and honors individuals or teams that activate rare entities in pursuit of providing contacts to the DX community. — Thanks to Intrepid-DX Group President and Founder Paul Ewing, N6PSE.