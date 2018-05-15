Former CQ magazine Contesting Editor, CQ Contest Hall of Famer, and longtime CQ World Wide DX Contest Committee member John Dorr, K1AR, has been appointed as director of the CQ World Wide DX Contest. He succeeds Doug Zwiebel, KR2Q, who had been CQ WW Director for the past 2 years and has stepped down for personal reasons.

A ham since 1969, Dorr has been a member of the CQ WW Contest Committee since the mid-1970s and was CQ magazine’s Contesting Editor from 1989 until 2011. He is also a two-time World Radiosport Team Championship (WRTC) medalist, served as president of the Yankee Clipper Contest Club, and as chairman of the World Wide Radio Operators’ Foundation, and, for the past 25 years, emceed the Dayton Contest Dinner. He was elected to the CQ Contest Hall of Fame in 1997.

Dorr, who lives in New Hampshire, recently retired from a high-tech career. The appointment is effective immediately.