John E. Ross, KD8IDJ, is New ARRL News Editor
Ross has served as the Public Information Coordinator for the ARRL Ohio Section for the past 10 years. He is an award-winning journalist, broadcast engineer, and currently holds an Amateur Extra class license.
Ross got his start in broadcasting while in high school as the first student announcer for WCBE Radio in Columbus, Ohio. He has worked as an on-air radio and television news anchor, news director, program host and personality as well as voice talent for many commercials and documentaries. He was the first "voice" of the Ameritech cell phone system when it went on the air in 1989.
After graduating from The Ohio State University, and playing in the OSU Marching Band, he had dual careers as Vice President and Associate for Wilson Group Communications, a Columbus-based public relations, media relations, and crisis management firm. He recently retired from AT&T after 28 years as a Network Analyst.
Ross is also a Veteran serving 6 years in the United States Army and Army Reserve and a six-time recipient of the Presidents' Volunteer Service Award for helping disabled and homeless veterans.
Submissions for the ARRL Letter and ARRL News can be emailed to Ross.
