John Litz, NZ6Q, has been appointed as the ARRL San Joaquin Valley Section Manager to succeed Dan Pruitt, AE6SX, who died on December 27. Litz will complete the remaining term of office that runs through June 30, 2021. ARRL Radiosport and Field Services Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, made the appointment, effective immediately, after consulting with Pacific Division Director Jim Tiemstra, K6JAT, and San Joaquin Valley Section Leaders. Litz, from Stockton, California, was first licensed in 1974, and he is an ARRL Life Member. He is active in many facets of amateur radio, and has served as an Assistant Section Manager in San Joaquin Valley for the past year.