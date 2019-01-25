John Robert Stratton, N5AUS, of Austin, Texas, is the new ARRL West Gulf Division Director. Stratton, the incumbent Vice Director, moved up to the Director’s chair after Director Dr. David Woolweaver, K5RAV, announced his immediate retirement during the ARRL Board of Directors meeting January 18 – 19.

An attorney, Stratton served as West Gulf Division Vice Director since 2009, when he was appointed to succeed Woolweaver, who became Director following the resignation of then-Director Coy Day, N5OK.

Woolweaver served as West Gulf Vice Director from 2000 until 2009, and as Director from 2009 until 2019. During his tenure, he served on several committees, including the ARRL Board Executive Committee. He is a member of the ARRL Foundation Board of Directors.

Stratton holds a bachelor of science in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas and is a graduate of the University of Texas Law School. ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, will fill the vacant West Gulf Division Vice Director’s position by appointment.