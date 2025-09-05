A session of the ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology (TI) is being hosted this summer by the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab in Laurel, Maryland. This marks the first time a major research university has hosted the ARRL program.

The TI program is expanding significantly in 2025. Already, an institute was held on Staten Island, New York, to mark the first regional session. Sessions in Texas and the southeastern US are scheduled for the year as well.

Working with Johns Hopkins University is a result of ARRL Education and Learning Manager Steve Goodgame, K5ATA, exhibiting the program at the National Science Teachers Association conference in Philadelphia this past March. Representatives from the university saw Goodgame’s presentation on the impact amateur radio can have on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) curriculum. “This is a huge win to have a name like Johns Hopkins interested in the work we are doing,” said Goodgame. “We are hoping to partner with them frequently to hold more sessions, license teachers, and inspire kids.”

Part of ARRL’s mission is to inspire the next generation of radio amateurs, but the TI takes it further, Goodgame added. “This isn’t just about getting a group of teens licensed – it’s about making young people think about how radio and wireless technology impact our world and integrate into the industrial landscape of tomorrow.”

The ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology is funded entirely by donations to the ARRL Education and Technology Fund. Learn more about the program at www.arrl.org/ti.