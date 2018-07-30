W5RRR, the Johnson Space Center Amateur Radio Club (JSCARC), is on the air as part of the NASA on the Air (NOTA) year-long special event — one of 12 NASA ham club stations participating in the event, which celebrates significant NASA milestones as the agency observes its 60th anniversary.

This week, JSCARC members will focus operations on 80, 40, 20, 15, and 10 meters, as well as on satellites. A commemorative 1958 vintage vacuum tube vintage station will be activated. It pairs a Johnson Ranger transmitter and Courier amplifier with a Hammarlund HQ-145C receiver, courtesy of Kenneth Goodwin, K5RG, a JSARC member.

“This station will be used to make CW, SSB, and AM QSOs,” Keith Brandt, WD9GET, said. “In addition, our other shack radios will use SSB, FT8, FM, CW, and SSTV to make contacts on all bands.”

A special 60th anniversary QSL card — designed by AB5SS — will be available with an SASE for contacts made only to JSC Amateur Radio Club, 2101 NASA Rd. 1 M/C AW7, Houston, TX 77058. A certificate is available for top stations that work modes and bands across the NOTA NASA centers.