JY1Sat, launched on December 3 from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California as part of the SpaceX SSO-A: SmallSat Express launch, has been designated as Jordan OSCAR 97 (JO-97). The 1U CubeSat is a project of the Crown Prince Foundation of Jordan. Telemetry has been received and decoded around the world since the launch.

The spacecraft’s name recalls the Amateur Radio call sign of Jordan’s late King Hussein, JY1. JO-97 carries a 435/145 MHz SSB/CW inverting Amateur Radio transponder and a Slow-Scan Digital Video (SSDV) system to transmit stored images.

The telemetry downlink is on 145.840 MHz, the transponder downlink passband is 145.855 – 145.875 MHz, with an inverting uplink on 435.100 – 435.120 MHz. — Thanks to AMSAT