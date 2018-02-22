The patch design for the US Jamboree on the Air 2018 (JOTA) has been selected by the National Radio Scouting Committee. BSA Supply expects to have patches available this summer.

National JOTA Coordinator Jim Wilson, K5ND, said it’s never too early to begin planning for JOTA, and quite a bit of information to help in planning is available, including JOTA Countdown, JOTA Station Planning, and JOTA Event Tips. A podcast on JOTA-JOTI (Jamboree on the Internet) operations from Scouting Stuff You Should Know may also be useful. “It provides a Canadian perspective, but it’s sound advice for any location,” Wilson said.

The National Radio Scouting Committee has developed a draft Troop Meeting Plan for Radio. Looking ahead, next year is the World Scout Jamboree at The Summit Bechtel Scout Reserve in West Virginia. To recognize the first North American World Jamboree — hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the US — the call sign NA1WJ has been secured for the event.

More information is in the World Scout Jamboree Amateur Radio Operational Vision document.