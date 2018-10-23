Boy Scouts of America Jamboree on the Air (JOTA) Coordinator Jim Wilson, K5ND, is urging JOTA participants to file post-JOTA reports. JOTA and the companions Jamboree on the Internet (JOTI) took place over the October 19 – 21 weekend. The reporting system combines JOTA and JOTI reports.

“It’s critical that we demonstrate the activity level for this event to support further work in developing support systems, information, and activities for the 2019 JOTA-JOTI event,” Wilson said.

Station information will be compiled into the US JOTA-JOTI report and filed with the World Organization of the Scout Movement for their overall 2018 JOTA-JOTI report. More than 9,000 locations signed up on the World JOTA-JOTI website.