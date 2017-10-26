Boy Scouts of America Jamboree on the Air (JOTA) Coordinator Jim Wilson, K5ND, is encouraging stations that took part in the October 20-22 event to file a report. Icom America has donated an ID-51A Plus 2 transceiver as an incentive to encourage stations to submit a post-JOTA report. All who do will have their names entered into the drawing. Wilson says station reports are critical to JOTA.

“We need your reports in order to correctly assess the growth of this important event for Amateur Radio and Scouting,” Wilson said. “With over 12,000 locations registered for JOTA-JOTI worldwide, including an astonishing 990 from the United States, we need reports from all those locations to determine number of Scouts, Amateur Radio operators, and guests who took part.”

Wilson said photos, comments on how the event went this year, and any suggestions for improvement are also welcome.