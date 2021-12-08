The July 2021 activity report of the Volunteer Monitor (VM) Program has been released. This program is a joint initiative between ARRL and the FCC to enhance compliance in the Amateur Radio Service.

Technician-class licensees in Spring Valley, Smith River, and Nipomo, California; Oneonta, New York; Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Center, Texas, received Advisory Notice s concerning FT8 operation on frequencies not authorized to Technician licensees.

s concerning FT8 operation on frequencies not authorized to Technician licensees. General-class licensees in Marco Island and Arcadia, Florida, as well as in Maryland, received Advisory Notice s for operation in the Amateur Extra-class portion of the 20-meter band.

s for operation in the Amateur Extra-class portion of the 20-meter band. A licensee in Parks, Arizona, received an Advisory Notice concerning failure to abide by a request to stay off a repeater. The matter will be referred to the FCC for enforcement action.

concerning failure to abide by a request to stay off a repeater. The matter will be referred to the FCC for enforcement action. A General-class licensee in Acworth, Georgia, received an Advisory Notice concerning failure to identify properly and for repeated communications with unlicensed stations on 3.895 MHz.

concerning failure to identify properly and for repeated communications with unlicensed stations on 3.895 MHz. An Amateur Extra-class licensee in Keansburg, New Jersey, received an Advisory Notice concerning on-the-air threats directed at another operator on 3.844 MHz.

concerning on-the-air threats directed at another operator on 3.844 MHz. The final totals for VM monitoring in July were 1,736 hours on HF frequencies and 2,185 hours on VHF and UHF frequencies.

The IT staff at ARRL Headquarters has begun work on the automated system for Volunteer Monitors to report monthly monitoring hours and Incident Reports. — Thanks to Volunteer Monitor Program Administrator Riley Hollingsworth, K4ZDH