The June 2021 activity report of the Volunteer Monitor (VM) Program has been released. The VM Program is a joint initiative between the ARRL and FCC to enhance compliance in the Amateur Radio Service.

The FCC was requested to review a vanity call sign application filed by a Georgia licensee because of an apparently false answer to the question regarding a felony conviction.

A licensee in Massachusetts received an Advisory Notice concerning obscenity and harassment on 160 Meters. The FCC will hold for review any renewal application filed by this licensee.

A General Class licensee in San Antonio, Texas, received an Advisory Notice for operation in the Extra Class portion of the 20-meter band.

Licensees in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia received Advisory Notices concerning failure to identify and other possible violations as part of a general audit of complaints about licensee conduct on 1.938, 3.860, 3.895, and 3.927 MHz.

In May, Volunteer Monitors logged 1,514 hours on HF frequencies and 2,072 hours on VHF frequencies and above.

The Volunteer Monitor coordinator had one meeting with the FCC, and two cases were referred to the FCC for further action. One case involves a taxi company in Alaska operating on 2 meters. — Thanks to Volunteer Monitor Program Coordinator Riley Hollingsworth, K4ZDH