The International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) has thrown its support behind an upcoming operating event on 6 meters aimed at assessing activity on 6 meters and the ability of Amateur Radio to share spectrum with government users on the band. The worldwide Amateur Radio community is invited to participate in the Czech-sponsored Pohotovostní (readiness) Test — or “P-Test” — which will take place on June 13. Agenda Item 1.1 for World Radiocommunication Conference 2019 (WRC-19) will consider an Amateur Service allocation in the 50 – 54 MHz band in Region 1 (Europe, Africa, Asiatic Russia), taking into account studies looking into sharing between the Amateur Service and the mobile, fixed, radiolocation, and broadcasting services, “in order to ensure protection of these services.”

The Czech Republic’s telecommunications regulator CTO is investigating if theoretical study results match real life. The June test follows an initial trial that took place in late February in the Czech Republic. One objective was to verify that military and Amateur Radio stations could coexist on the band. The second test will take place when enhanced propagation is more likely. During the event, other 50 MHz band users will operate their own communication systems, and the IARU has cautioned radio amateurs not to interfere with their activities.

“The purpose of this event is to show regulators that amateurs and military stations can coexist without causing harmful interference to each other,” said an IARU Region 1 news article by Hans Blondeel Timmerman, PB2T.

The June 13 event will take place in two activity periods: The first will run from 0730 until 0900 UTC, and the second will take place from 1100 to 1230 UTC. Participating stations will call “CQ P (Contest)” and exchange signal reports, a sequential serial number, a six-character grid locator, and a geographical location.

Maximum power output will be 25 W PEP, the maximum power under Czech Amateur Radio Service regulations. Stations outside of the Czech Republic are requested to use the same output power to enable comparisons with the February test. The use of spotting networks is permitted. Submit logs no later than 1230 UTC on June 15.

“We would like to involve amateur stations experimenting with wideband modes in this test,” the IARU news article said. This could include reduced-bandwidth digital television or other wide-band emissions. Such stations would participate in the second activity period.

“There needs to be as much activity as possible on the band during these two periods, preferably sticking to the Czech power limit of 25 W ERP,” said UK Six Metre Group Chair Chris Deacon, G4IFX. “It doesn’t matter whether the band is open or not; just get on the air using SSB, CW, digital, or all three. This is your chance to do something to help the 50 MHz community in Europe and beyond.”