ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® reports that early this morning, May 22, 2025, the US House of Representatives passed a massive Reconciliation bill with the below spectrum provisions relevant to Amateur Radio.

Within two years not less than 600 megahertz must be identified from between 1.3 and 10 GHz for reallocation to commercial use for broadband services.

The identified spectrum must be auctioned by the FCC for such services on an exclusive, licensed basis as follows: not less than 200 megahertz within three years (mid-2028) and the remaining spectrum (at least 400 megahertz) within six years (mid-2031).

Excluded from spectrum that could be reallocated for these purposes is 3.1 – 3.45 GHz (which includes the temporary secondary Amateur band at 3.300 – 3.450 GHz) and 5.925 – 7.125 GHz.

With regard to Amateur spectrum, the bands that potentially could be subject to consideration for reallocation under this legislation are 13 cm (2300 – 2310 & 2390 – 2450 MHz) and 5 cm (5650 – 5925 MHz). At this time a number of bands have been mentioned informally for consideration, none of which include Amateur spectrum. But the bands under consideration could change and ARRL will closely monitor the evolving situation.

Additionally, some government operations may be required to consolidate in current Amateur secondary spectrum that is already shared with those government uses. In select instances this might constrain Amateur operations if such consolidation occurs.

It is to be emphasized that these provisions have been passed by the House, but key US Senators have not agreed to some aspects and have stated their intention to modify these provisions as the bill moves through Senate consideration. The stated goal for final enactment is by July 4, 2025.