The new book More Arduino for Ham Radio by popular author and experimenter Glen Popiel, KW5GP, builds on the success of his two previous titles, Arduino for Ham Radio and More Arduino Projects for Ham Radio.

More Arduino for Ham Radio introduces many of the new Arduino boards and add-on modules, followed by an overview of the software, tools, and techniques needed to bring projects to life. These concepts are put to work in 10 practical projects that showcase a wide variety of applications and include detailed descriptions of how the software “sketches” work. Each is complete as-is, with ideas for you to add your own personal touches or create your own projects using the techniques and modules presented.

That’s part of the fun of the Arduino and Open Source communities — building on the work of others, and then sharing your designs and innovations for others to learn, modify, and improve.

More Arduino for Ham Radio is available from the ARRL Store or your ARRL Dealer. (ARRL Item No. 1472), ISBN: 978-62595-147-2, $39.95 retail, special ARRL Member Price $34.95). Call (860) 594-0355 or, toll-free in the US, (888) 277-5289.