The Boy Scouts of America station K2BSA will be on the air during the 2017 National Scout Jamboree, July 18 to July 28, from the Summit Bechtel Scout Reserve in West Virginia. The K2BSA operation will demonstrate Amateur Radio to several thousand Scouts and fulfill the Radio merit badge requirement for QSOs.

“We need you on the other end of the contact,” the BSA announcement said.

All information for making a contact with K2BSA during the Jamboree is on the K2BSA website. It lists frequencies, repeaters, EchoLink, and D-Star options. K2BSA will also publish live updates on Facebook and Twitter of active frequencies.

K2BSA will host a nightly net at 2330 UTC (7:30 PM ET) on EchoLink Conference Node *JAMBO*. The net is accessible via repeaters at the Summit.

The Scout campers plan to launch at least one balloon from the Jamboree that are expected to navigate around the globe. Post-launch online tracking is available.

The Jamboree Logbook has information on how to request QSL cards.

An Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) contact with an International Space Station crew member has been scheduled too, date and time pending.