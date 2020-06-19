Because of the National Park Service national park shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, K6KPH — the Maritime Radio Historical Society (MRHS) amateur station in California — will not be able to transmit the scheduled June 20 West Coast Qualifying Run or any Field Day bulleting transmissions for west coast listeners over the June 27 – 28 weekend. MHRS Transmitter Supervisor Steve Hawes, WB6UZX, said personnel will not be allowed to enter park facilities at least until July 1, and plans for the annual “Night of Nights” event in mid-July are still in flux.