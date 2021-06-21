West Coast ARRL Qualifying Run station K9JM will transmit the CW and digital versions of the 2021 W1AW Field Day Bulletin.

On Saturday, June 26, the CW version will be transmitted at 7:30 AM PDT / 1430 UTC. On Saturday evening, the CW version will be transmitted at 5:30 PM PDT / 0030 UTC (Sunday, June 27 in US time zones).

On Sunday, June 27, the CW version will be transmitted at 7:30 AM PDT / 1430 UTC. The CW frequencies are 3581.5 kHz and 7047.5 kHz. The CW speed is 18 WPM.

On Saturday evening, June 26, the digital version will be transmitted on 7095 kHz using BPSK31 at 6:30 PM / 0130 UTC (Sunday, June 27 in US time zones), and using MFSK16 at 6:40 PM PDT /0140 UTC (Monday, June 28, in US time zones).

On Sunday, June 27, the digital version will be transmitted on 3597.5 kHz using BPSK31 at 9:30 AM PDT / 1630 UTC, and using MSFK16 at 9:40 AM PDT / 1640 UTC.

Visit the ARRL Field Day web page for full details.