West Coast ARRL Qualifying Run station K9JM will transmit the CW version of the 2020 W1AW Field Day Bulletin on 80 and 40 meters. On Saturday, June 27, the CW version will be transmitted at 7:30 AM PDT (1430 UTC). On Saturday evening, the CW version will be transmitted at 5:30 PM PDT (Sunday at 0030 UTC). On Sunday, June 28, the CW version of the bulletin will be transmitted at 7:30 AM PDT (1430 UTC). The frequencies are 3581.5 kHz and 7047.5 kHz.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, tweeted today, “Good luck to all the ham radio operators participating in the 82nd annual ARRL amateur radio Field Day this weekend!”