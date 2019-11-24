NASA Kennedy Space Center (KSC) will be testing an improved waveform on the 48-MHz Tropospheric Doppler Radar Wind Profiler (TDRWP) from Monday, November 25 through Sunday, December 2. The purpose of the test is to improve the instrument’s resolution and still operate within the assigned bandwidth.

The TDRWP is used to assess and evaluate upper-level winds for launches from KSC and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. NASA is requesting the amateur radio community to report any detected emissions in the 50 – 54 MHz band during that period. Include the date, time, location, frequency, and any other pertinent information (such as IQ files of the signal for evaluation) that might assist NASA in assessing potential impacts to the amateur radio community.