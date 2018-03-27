The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has named Kenneth Graham, WX4KEG, to head the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami. Preparations at the NHC continue ahead of the 2018 hurricane season, which begins on June 1. Graham will pick up the reins from Deputy/Acting Director Ed Rappaport on April 1.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be selected to work alongside the talented and dedicated employees of the National Hurricane Center,” said Graham. “This is an exciting time to work for the National Weather Service, and I look forward to the important work ahead in an effort to keep our communities safe from the various threats posed by hurricanes.” He and Rappaport were presenters at this week’s National Hurricane Conference in Orlando.

Graham comes to the NHC after serving as the meteorologist-in-charge of the National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge Office since 2008. He is credited with establishing two command centers in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, to provide forecasts that aided authorities in making critical decisions in the succeeding 5 months. Graham also led the effort to support decision makers in Louisiana and Mississippi with services focused on expected impacts for hurricanes Gustav, Ike, Isaac, and the hurricanes during the historic 2017 season.

“Graham has vast experience working with emergency managers prior to and during a wide variety of weather threats and spent time deployed with officials at emergency operations centers,” NOAA said in making the announcement. A former TV meteorologist, Graham holds a BS from the University of Arizona and an MS from Mississippi State University.

The home of WX4NHC, the NHC is co-located with the National Weather Service Miami-South Florida forecast office on the campus of Florida International University.