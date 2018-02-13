A key member of the Hamvention team, Jerry Miller, WD8QAI, of Centerville, Ohio, died on February 11. An ARRL member, Miller was 77.

“Jerry was in charge of producing the programs for Hamvention as well as the Dayton Amateur Radio Association (DARA) monthly newsletter [RF Carrier],” Hamvention spokesperson Mike Kalter, W8CI, told ARRL. “He was a longtime board member of DARA and a driving force in bringing the DARA club house to fruition.” Miller was licensed in the 1970s and was very well known and respected, Kalter added.

Professionally, Miller had retired from Delco Products and was the owner of Windbluff Computer Services and an active member of the American Wine Society, for which he served as president in 1975 and 1976.

Services will be on Saturday, February 17, 2 PM at Tobias Funeral Home — Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. The family invites memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.