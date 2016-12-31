Lloyd Cabral, KH6LC, reports he plans to have his station on the air for Kids Day as a multi-multi on 20, 15, and — if it opens — 10 meters. He is anticipating a half-dozen young visitors to his Keaau, Hawaii, home.

Kids Day begins on Saturday, January 7, at 1800 UTC and concludes at 2359 UTC. “We’ll be spotting ourselves on DX Summit,” Cabral said. “I’m not sure who has more fun, the kids operating or the adults ‘coaching’ them. We must be on to something good because everyone wants to come back year after year. Please consider inviting some young people in to operate.”

Sponsored by the Boring (Oregon) Amateur Radio Club, this event has a simple exchange, suitable for younger operators: first name, age, location, and favorite color. Details are on the ARRL website.