Kuwaiti telecom regulator CITRA, has made available a new secondary Amateur Radio allocation of 5,351.5 – 5,366.5 kHz to Kuwaiti radio amateurs. The Kuwaiti allocation falls under ITU Footnote 5.133B, which, in the case of Kuwait, means a maximum power of 15 W EIRP. The first Kuwaiti ham on the new band was Muhammad, 9K2NO, operating FT8. — Thanks to Paul Gaskell, G4MWO, Editor, The 5 MHz Newsletter