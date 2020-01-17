The Lagunaria DX Group is planning a “large-scale DXpedition” to Timor-Leste (4W) in the October/November 2020 timeframe.

“We currently have one team member in Timor-Leste negotiating with different ministries, companies, and accommodation facilities,” said team member Chris Janssen, DL1MGB. “Right now, we have positive feedback from all. We even already have a confirmed reservation for two close-by lodges to have enough space to host up to 10 stations.”

Janssen said the team will consist of 18 operators and will participate seriously in both CQ World Wide DX contests this fall. Additional details will be available soon on the DXpedition website. Timor-Leste is the 67th most-wanted DXCC entity, according to Club Log. — Thanks to The Daily DX