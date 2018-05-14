There will be a season 7 of the TV show “Last Man Standing” in which Tim Allen — a real radio amateur — plays Mike Baxter, KA0XTT. The primary difference is that the show now will appear on the Fox Network. A year ago, ABC axed “Last Man Standing,” which had attracted more than 8.3 million viewers. The network did not own the show but was licensing it from 20th Century Fox.

John Amodeo, NN6JA, has been a co-executive producer, producer, or supervising producer of the comedy and was instrumental in Allen’s getting his ham radio license in 2014; more than 2 dozen members of the crew were also inspired by the show’s Amateur Radio component to get licensed.

Allen tweeted news of the Fox reboot on May 11. “Thanks to all you guys for the support,” Allen said. “We are back.” In a statement, Allen said, “When I heard the offer to create more episodes of ‘Last Man Standing,’ I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans! I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show.”