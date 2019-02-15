Andy Anderson, K7GEX, of Edmonds, Washington, died February 5 after a lengthy illness. An ARRL Life Member, he was 84. His friend Andy Neimers, VA7FJT, said Anderson was the “godfather” of the Latvian Amateur Radio League (LRAL) and a founding member of the Latvians Worldwide roundtable net.

“He sent literally tens of thousands of dollars of equipment to get the LRAL off the ground in the early 1990s,” Neimers told ARRL. “Among his other contributions was the funding for a 2-meter repeater named in his honor in the Latvian province of Vidzeme.” He attended every World Radiosport Team Championship as an unofficial coach for teams from Latvia, Neimers added.

A political refugee as a youngster, Anderson enlisted in the US Army Special Forces, serving as a Green Beret during the Vietnam War.