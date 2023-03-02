The ARRL Atlantic Division has new leadership. Tom Abernethy, W3TOM, who had served as an ARRL Director, representing the Atlantic Division since 2015, stepped down on January 6, 2023.



Vice Director Robert "Bob" Famiglio, K3RF, of Media, Pennsylvania, is the new Division Director. ARRL Section Manager for Maryland/DC Marty Pittinger, KB3MXM, of Owings Mills, Maryland, has been appointed Vice Director by ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR.



Famiglio was initially Atlantic Division Vice Director from 2015 until 2017, appointed in 2019 to fill a vacancy, and then elected unopposed for a term beginning in 2021. A practicing lawyer, he has served as an ARRL Volunteer Council for decades. Famiglio is also an electrical engineer and former broadcast station owner and engineer. He is an FAA-certificated pilot. He is a Life Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE). He earned his amateur radio license in 1967, and is an ARRL Life Member.



In an email to the Atlantic Division members in early January, Abernethy said he still plans to be involved, stating, "After having served for over 20 years in ARRL elected offices, it is my intention to remain very active in support of ARRL, and I wish everyone all the best as we head into the future of amateur radio and ARRL."



Pittinger was the Section Manager for Maryland/DC, one of seven ARRL Sections that make up the Atlantic Division. He has an extensive background in radio, served in the US Navy on submarines, and works for a federal agency in his professional life.



Assistant Section Manager and Affiliated Club Coordinator for Maryland/DC, Christopher D. Van Winkle, AB3WG, has been appointed Section Manager by ARRL Field Services Manager Mike Walters, W8ZY.



Famiglio and Pittinger will each serve the remainder of 3 year terms ending December 31, 2023.