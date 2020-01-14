The ARRL Board of Directors will elect League officers when it meets for its 2020 annual meeting on January 17 – 18 in Windsor, Connecticut. The Board will hear nominations and then vote, as necessary, for ARRL president, first and second vice presidents, international affairs vice president, secretary, treasurer, chief executive officer, and chief financial officer. The Board will also choose members to serve on the Executive Committee and on the ARRL Foundation Board. Successful candidates will take office after the Board meeting adjourns.

Some new faces will be around the table. The ARRL Southeastern Division has entirely new leadership. In last year’s elections, Mickey Baker, N4MB, defeated Greg Sarratt, W4OZK, to become the new Southeastern Division Director, while James Schilling, KG4JSZ, won a three-way race for Vice Director. In the Southwest Division, new Vice Director Mark Weiss, K6FG, was the sole candidate to succeed Ned Stearns, AA7A, who decided not to stand for another term.

The Board will hear officers’ reports and receive financial reports. Members will also hear reports from ARRL’s Washington Counsel, David Siddall, K3ZJ, and from its Connecticut Counsel. The Board will also receive and consider reports and recommendations from committees and coordinators.

The Board will also consider recommendations of the Standing Committees, including the Executive Committee, the Administration and Finance Committee, and the Programs and Services Committee and consider additional recommendations as contained in reports.

The meeting will hear any motions that the 15 individual Directors may offer for Board consideration.