ARRL is helping members get the most out of amateur radio through On the Air Live, a monthly series of training sessions. The live events are hosted by ARRL Education Specialist Wayne Greene, KB4DSF, and offer a deep dive into topics hams will find useful. “We had a great crowd at January’s On the Air Live,” said Greene. “We showed folks how to get started in slow scan television (SSTV).”

The next OTA Live is February 25 at 8:00 PM EST and will be on the topic of “How to Use Your Handheld Radio.” Registration in advance is required, but is free for ARRL members. If you can’t make the live event, a recording will be available in the ARRL Learning Center.

“On the Air Live is a perfect intersection of education and inspiration. We want participants to come away empowered and inspired to make the most of their involvement in ham radio,” said ARRL Education and Learning Manager Steve Goodgame, K5ATA.

The monthly events tie in with content from On the Air magazine, which will match the current subject matter of OTA Live. All ARRL members have digital access to On the Air and three other high quality magazines at www.arrl.org/magazines.

“We look forward to having members join us for OTA Live. The more, the merrier, and we hope to help get hams more involved in the hobby,” said Greene.

Find On the Air Live and replays in the ARRL Learning Center at learn.arrl.org.