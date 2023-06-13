Congressmen Bill Johnson (OH-06) and Joe Courtney (CT-02) reintroduced a bill in the US House of Representatives on June 12 — H.R.4006 (see full text of bill in this PDF) — to remove private land use restrictions that prohibit, restrict, or impair the ability of Amateur Radio operators from operating and installing reasonable antennas on property that they own or control. Similar legislation, H.R. 9670, was introduced by Congressman Johnson in 2022.

“I reintroduced the Amateur Radio Emergency Preparedness Act to remove barriers to disaster and emergency communications and training, and to promote education in STEM subjects related to critically needed wireless technology,” Congressman Johnson said in a release. “Passage of this bill will promote developing and sustaining our nation’s wireless future and facilitate and encourage amateur radio operations as a public benefit.”

“As their actions during recent natural disasters such as Hurricane Sandy proved, amateur radio operators in Connecticut can be a critical component of disaster response and emergency management. It is in our communities’ best interest that we give them the capabilities to operate at the highest level, and with the re-introduction of this bill, we’ve taken a strong step in that direction,” said Congressman Courtney.

The exponential growth of communities bound by private land use restrictions that prohibit both the operation of Amateur Radio and the installation of amateur station antennas has significantly restricted the growth of the Amateur Radio Service.

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® continues its multi-year efforts to eliminate private land use restrictions that prevent Amateur Radio operations and has pledged to strongly support Congressman Johnson and Congressman Courtney in their efforts on behalf of Amateur Radio.

Rick Roderick, K5UR, President of ARRL, on behalf its Members and America’s Amateur Radio community extended his thanks and appreciation for the leadership of Congressman Johnson and Congressman Courtney in their tireless efforts to support and protect the rights of all Amateur Radio Operators and to further STEM education and the advancement of American expertise in wireless technology.