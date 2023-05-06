An investigation by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) results in a large fine against a California amateur radio license holder. A Notice of Apparent Liability Forfeiture (NALF) for $24,000 has been filed against Phillip J. Beaudet, N6PJB, of Burney, California. According to the filing, the penalty is for Beaudet “willfully and repeatedly interfering with the radio communications of the Western Amateur Radio Friendship Association (WARFA) while it was attempting to hold a regularly scheduled net and for failing to provide station identification on amateur radio frequencies.” FCC agents used direction finding techniques during November and December of 2022 to track the interfering signals to Beaudet’s home station. Agents “heard him playing recordings on 3.908 MHz that caused interference to the ongoing WARFA net while failing to provide his assigned amateur call sign,” the document stated.