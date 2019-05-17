Adafruit Industries Founder Limor Fried, AC2SN, was one of two 2019 Women in Open Source Award winners. Sponsored by open-source solution provider Red Hat, the awards honor women who make important contributions to open-source projects and communities, or those making innovative use of open-source methodology.

Nominations for this year’s awards were accepted for two categories: “Academic” for those currently enrolled in a college or university, and “Community” for those working on or volunteering with projects related to open source. A panel of judges determined finalists based on nomination criteria, and the public voted to determine the award winners.

Fried was recognized in the community category. She is the founder and lead engineer at Adafruit Industries, an open-source hardware company designed to provide a place for people to learn about and purchase open tools, equipment, and electronics online.