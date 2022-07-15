The latest edition of ARRL Audio News podcast for July 15, 2022 is available for listening now. This week's edition includes a story about a donated digital Geochron to ARRL, an announcement that Dr. Ulrich L. Rohde, N1UL, is the 2022 recipient of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Photonics Society Engineering Achievement Award, informaton about ARRL's upcoming participation at 2022 EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and much more.



ARRL Audio News is a summary of the week’s top news stories in the world of amateur radio, along with interviews and other features. Enjoy ARRL Audio News anywhere: on your smart phone or tablet, your local repeater, or stream it on the go. Audio News is produced for ARRL by John E. Ross, KD8IDJ, ARRL News Editor.

