The latest edition of ARRL Audio News podcast for May 13, 2022 is available for listening now. This week's edition includes an update for the upcoming Dayton Hamvention®, an announcement for the Armed Forces Day Cross-Band Exercise which be held on May 14, and much more.



ARRL Audio News is a summary of the week’s top news stories in the world of amateur radio, along with interviews and other features. Enjoy ARRL Audio News anywhere: on your smart phone or tablet, your local repeater, or stream it on the go! Audio News is produced for ARRL by John E. Ross, KD8IDJ, ARRL News Editor.

