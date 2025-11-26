Don’t miss it! The annual YouTube telethon to raise money for the ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology will be held on Saturday, November 29, 2025, beginning at 3 PM EST / 12 PM PST, on the Ham Radio Crash Course YouTube channel, hosted by Josh Nass, KI6NAZ.

Join Nass and several other amateur radio contributors for a fun and entertaining livestream. They’ll cover a variety of amateur radio topics and technology. ARRL Director of Education and Learning Steve Goodgame, K5ATA, will discuss the impact of the Teachers Institute on the educators who have attended the professional development sessions, and how they carry the experience back to their schools to inspire students every day.

Use the following link to visit the YouTube page and set a reminder for Saturday’s livestream: www.arrl.org/telethon.

The ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology is a donor-funded program designed to help classroom teachers elevate their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) programs through the use of wireless technology. Last year’s telethon raised over $41,000 for Teachers Institute. There were 14 sessions held throughout 2025, with even more planned for 2026.

Donations can also be made early at www.arrl.org/GiveToSTEM.