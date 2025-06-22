The Amateur Radio Service is of great value to communities around the nation. Through served agencies, the trained corps of technical and civic-minded operators provide a no-cost service to the public that has shown to be valuable before and When All Else Fails®.

The 2025 hurricane season has been forecast to be above normal by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). As we saw just last year in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, ham radio saves lives through volunteers who use their skills and equipment during emergencies by providing surface weather observations, relaying messages from shelters, and providing health and welfare information to concerned loved ones.

“While ARRL Field Day is a fun, social, occasion to get together and get on the air, it also serves as an opportunity to test equipment in a way that it would be needed in a time of crisis. The same people who come to visit your site under blue skies are the community members who would be served in an identical manner during and after an emergency,” said ARRL Public Relations and Outreach Manager Sierra Harrop, W5DX.

In recognition of the value of amateur radio, government officials at all levels have issued proclamations and citations across the country. On the ARRL amateur radio proclamations page, you can see the many official documents that have been sent to us at ARRL Headquarters.

“We all know how great the ham community is, but seeing all the proclamations come in around Field Day gives perspective to the efforts of radio amateurs. To have a governor or a councilmember recognize June as Amateur Radio Month truly honors the impact hams have on their community,” said Harrop.